OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt was joined Tuesday by lawmakers for a ceremonial signing of House Bill 1102, landmark legislation to sharply reduce the number of abortions within the state.
HB1102, authored by Rep. Jim Olsen and Sen. Julie Daniels, classifies the performance of an abortion as “unprofessional conduct” and directs the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the State Board of Osteopathic Examiners to revoke the licenses of physicians who perform abortions for at least one year. The bill provides an exception for abortions performed to save the life of the mother.