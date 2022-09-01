Glass exhibit

Interior view of the Jerome and Judith Rose residence, Atherton, California.

 Photo courtesy Jeffrey Davis

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Museum of Art will hold a grand opening for Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection, a new acquisition of more than 100 works from the “Golden Age” of Studio Glass.

The one-of-a-kind collection, donated by the Rose Family and in honor of Jerome V. and Judith G. Rose, will open to the public on Saturday.