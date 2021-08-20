Emergency personnel are responding to a gasoline pump leak at A&A Foods, 2704 SW H Avenue.
The Fire Department was called out to assist and was able to shut off the pump.
To best secure and cleanup this area, Southwest 27th Street between G Avenue and I Avenue will be blocked off by first responders. Public Works divisions have been contacted to assist in evaluating any environmental hazards and to assist in cleanup efforts. Currently, first responders are evacuating an apartment complex in the area (on H Avenue), as well as several homes (on H Avenue), until fumes in the area have dissipated. Residents in the area who have not been contacted by first responders are advised to shelter in place at this time.
All others are urged to avoid the area.