Counter-UAS Center of Excellence

Col. Todd Daniels, assistant commandant for the Air Defense School at Fort Sill, speaks at the announcement of the national Counter-UAS Center of Excellence at the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University Friday.

 Gary Lawson/OSU Brand Management

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State University has launched a Counter-UAS Center of Excellence, officials said Friday.

The new partnership is aimed at strengthening national defense by developing counter-measures to thwart malicious Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education said.