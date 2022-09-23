OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State University has launched a Counter-UAS Center of Excellence, officials said Friday.
The new partnership is aimed at strengthening national defense by developing counter-measures to thwart malicious Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education said.
The agreement solidifies OSU’s position as the preferred aerospace defense provider for Fort Sill, a relationship that has existed for a decade. Lawton officials say OSU's efforts also are the reason the university is a partner in the FISTA Innovation Park under development in Central Plaza.
The agreement includes receiving a $15 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity subcontract from Amentum to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security develop technology to counter threats from drones and other UAS through the Counter-UAS Center of Excellence. Amentum is executing this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle, according to a press release.
“By working together, we are setting the national standard for counter-UAS. The possibilities for the future of aerospace at OSU in Oklahoma and for the United States are far reaching and it's all built on a bedrock constructed from decades of experience,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said. “This center will change what's possible with national security. It will advance research and strengthen the Oklahoma economy as we merge civilian and military worlds into a partnership that will exponentially improve the mission of both.”
As a part of OAIRE, the center is a vital component of OSU’s aerospace infrastructure, which extends across the state of Oklahoma, Shrum said.
The partnership announcement was delivered Friday during the launch event celebrating the opening of the national CUAS COE, which was held at the Hamm Institute for American Energy at OSU in the Oklahoma City Innovation District.
As the counter-UAS arm of OSU’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute, the new center brings together resources and research to place Oklahoma at the forefront of a vital specialty area charged with safeguarding the nation from the weaponization of drones, according to a press release.
This new $15 million contract supporting the Department of Homeland Security makes OSU’s Center of Excellence a multi-agency resource at the federal level, elevating OSU’s national stature and impact.
“What I've seen as a soldier from the OSU USRI team — from what's going to be the Center of Excellence for counter-UAS at OSU — is very encouraging to see the open dialogue, communication, thought and brilliant minds that put a lot of effort and work to solve these problems,” said Col. Todd Daniels, assistant commandant for the air defense artillery school at Fort Sill.
Formalized in September 2022, the agreement will fund a series of projects at the center for up to $15 million over the course of the next 4½ years. These projects will involve developing, evaluating and improving technologies for the Department of Homeland Security to identify, track and mitigate threats posed by drones to infrastructure and other sites that are critical to homeland security. They also will involve the training of existing and potential professionals to understand and deploy counter-UAS technologies and techniques.
The Counter-UAS Center of Excellence was established in partnership with the Department of Defense through the National Defense Authorization Act to provide high-level research and engineering staff at locations in Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Fort Sill.
Another mission of the center will be to improve facilities that allow Center of Excellence and U.S. Army partners to quickly and easily operate UAS systems for research, testing and training.
Outside of counter-UAS efforts, Unmanned Systems Research Institute also addresses multiple aspects of unmanned systems research and development, including drone development; use of drones for human health and safety; advanced air mobility; NASA applications for autonomous operations; and development of novel drone applications, according to a press release.