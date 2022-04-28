ANADARKO — The Physicians’ Hospital in Anadarko’s management company, Avem Health Partners, will sponsor a series of interactive workshops and events in the Anadarko community.
These workshops are designed to promote healthy living and encourage residents to play an active role in managing their health. Over the next few months, four free courses will be offered in Anadarko. While the classes are generally geared toward senior residents, anyone 18 and older is welcome to attend, according to a press release.
The classes are:
Talking with your Doctor, 11:30 a.m. May 11.
This interactive workshop offers an overview of the healthcare system as a whole, teaches attendees how to effectively and positively communicate with health care professionals, and provides tips and tricks to make the most out of doctor visits.
Using Medications Safely: A Key Ingredient to Health, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 8.
In an effort to empower patients to become active participants in important decisions regarding their medications, this course offers individuals essential information about prescriptions, drug-related problems and how to effectively approach medication management.
Tai Chi: For Better Balance, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 3-June 9.
Tai Chi, an ancient Chinese martial art consisting of gentle physical exercises and stretches, is particularly beneficial for seniors. Practicing Tai Chi helps reduce the risk of falling, increases balance and flexibility, enhances stamina, and improves mental and spiritual well-being.
The Eye Ball 101, Talking with your Doctor and Using Medications Safely courses will be held at the Anadarko Senior Nutrition Center, 417 W. Main. Tai Chi classes will take place at First Baptist Church, 700 W. Petree Drive, in Anadarko.
All classes are free to attend, but it is recommended to register in advance as space is limited.