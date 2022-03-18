Oklahoma State University Extension is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to host a free Oklahoma Environmental Law Enforcement Training Seminar on April 7 in Lawton.
STILLWATER — Illegal roadside dumps continue to be a problem in Oklahoma. Not only are they unsightly and dangerous, but they also have a negative impact on the environment.
To help reclaim the rural environment, Oklahoma State University Extension is joining forces with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to host the Oklahoma Environmental Law Enforcement Training Seminar. The free event will take place April 7 at the Prairie Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan, in Lawton. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the seminar scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Eight hours of law enforcement credits are available.
Law enforcement officers, tribal environmental representatives, county commissioners, city officials and local citizens are encouraged to attend the free seminar. Space is limited to 50 participants and pre-registration is required.
Keima Borsuah, OSU Extension assistant state specialist with the Solid Waste Management Program, said dumpsites are dangerous to the environment and can contaminate the soil, ground water, drinking water wells, streams and rivers.
“These illegal dumpsites can decrease the quality of life to nearby residents and the local community. They also can affect property values,” Borsuah said. “In addition, plant and wildlife habitats can be harmed, and there’s the possibility of injury to children playing in the area.”
Attendees will gain expertise in environmental crimes investigations involving solid and hazardous waste, air and water pollution, open burning and agency jurisdiction issues. The training also will help identify resources for law enforcement programs as well as provide an opportunity to network with others involved in environmental law enforcement.
Michael Freeman, senior criminal investigator with ODEQ, will attend to speak about agency jurisdictions, environmental crime statutes, illegal dumping and environmental crime awareness. Borsuah will share information about OSU Extension’s role and what citizens can do to help control illegal dumping.
The in-person event will follow local COVID-19 guidelines. The seminar is free, but pre-registration is required. Contact Borsuah at 405-744-9827 for more information.