Residents in the Lawton community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at My Dentist — Lawton on Aug. 28.
During Free Dentistry Day, children’s cleanings and adult extractions will be provided to patients between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 2111 Cache Road. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Angel Copeland. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
For more information, call 580-699-8802 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.