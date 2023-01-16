WASHINGTON — The House Republican Conference elected Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) to chair the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in the 118th Congress.
“I am deeply honored that my colleagues have chosen me to lead the Science, Space, and Technology Committee,” Lucas said in a statement. “Our Committee’s work ensures the United States remains the world’s leader in science and technology and stays competitive in the global economy. As Chairman, I’m looking forward to getting right to work on forward-looking issues, including securing our supply chain for advanced technologies, renewing our leadership in space and aeronautics, researching ways to make American energy cleaner and more affordable, and combating the threats we face from the Chinese Communist Party. We will also conduct critical oversight on the billions and billions of dollars the Democratic-led Congress and Administration have poured into our agencies over the last two years, to hold them accountable and ensure taxpayer dollars are protected from waste, fraud, and abuse.
Lucas has served as Ranking Member of the Science Committee since 2019, and prior to that was vice chairman. From 2011 to 2015 he was the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, where he led the passage of the 2014 Farm Bill.