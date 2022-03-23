Veterans

A ceremony for four unclaimed veterans will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.

The veterans are:

Master Sgt. Louis Volak, Air Force. He served during World War II, Korea and the Vietnam era.

Spec. 4 Ronnie Richards, Army. He served during the Persian Gulf period.

Pvt. Donald Wilson, Marine Corps. He served during the Vietnam era.

Pvt. Ralph Sandy, Army, who served during the Vietnam era.

The ceremony will be held at Shelter 2 next to the columbarium.

The public is invited.