Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services is implementing a series of prescribed burns to remove hazardous fuels and reduce the threat of wildfires in the coming months.
The goal is to burn more than 2,000 acres on East, West, and Quanah ranges. Ignition is planned for multiple days in September, October, November and December, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
While the burns are being conducted, smoke will be visible for a great distance. Oklahoma 49 may be impacted by smoke for short periods, and residual smoke along roads may be visible for a few days.
Firefighters perform prescribed burns under strict safety guidelines to limit potential impacts in the area. Ignition will take place when winds will avoid sending smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas. If weather conditions do not meet the prescribed fire plan parameters, the burn will be rescheduled.