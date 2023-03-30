Fort Sill is opening a new play area to help soldiers, Marines and family members have a designated space for new parents, children, and family members with exceptional needs.
The Garrison Command Team will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. today at 2869 Craig Road to celebrate the new playgroup space which includes a sensory room for children who are neurodivergent.
The Army’s New Parent Support Program helps soldiers and family members who are expecting a child or have a child or children up to 3 years of age build strong, resilient military families. Through a variety of supportive services including home visits, support groups, and parenting classes, the NPSP teaches ways to cope with stress, isolation, military transitions such as deployments and post-deployment reunions, and the everyday demands of parenthood, according to a press release.
The Exceptional Family Member Program provides comprehensive support to family members with special needs. An exceptional family member is a family member with any physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual disorder that requires special treatment, therapy, education, training, or counseling, and meets the eligibility criteria. The Exceptional Family Member Program pertains to active-duty soldiers, U.S. Army Reserve soldiers in the Active Guard Reserve Program and Army National Guard personnel serving under authority of 10 USC or 32 USC, according to the press release.