Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as commanding general of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending the outcome of a Department of the Army Inspector General investigation, according to Cynthia O. Smith, Army spokeswoman.
The investigation is not sexual in nature.
Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, deputy commander of the Fires Center of Excellence, will serve as interim commander and as the general court-martial convening authority, according to Smith.
Neither the investigation nor the change in leadership will have any impact on the operations or mission at Fort Sill, including the current training of Ukrainian forces on the Patriot missile system, and the suspension was not related to the mission or training of Ukrainian soldiers, according to Smith.
Kamper will remain at Fort Sill and will perform duties directed by his chain of command, according to Smith.
Fort Sill commander Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper has been suspended from duty following allegations of violating hunting rules on post, according to a Military.com article posted today.
According to the article, an investigation is being conducted by the inspector general.
Kamper took over as Fort Sill commander on March 6, 2020. Kamper served as the deputy commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, since July 2018. He was promoted to major general in February 2019. He came to Fort Sill on July 9, 2019, to serve as officiating officer for 75th Field Artillery Brigade’s change of command ceremony.
Kamper led the Operational Test Command on West Fort Hood from August 2015 to July 2016. After serving 10 months as the deputy commanding general of 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo., he briefly returned to Fort Hood in June 2017 to get his family settled before deploying to Iraq to serve as chief of staff for Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.