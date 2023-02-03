UPDATED AT 3:10 p.m.

Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as commanding general of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending the outcome of a Department of the Army Inspector General investigation, according to Cynthia O. Smith, Army spokeswoman.

Tags

Recommended for you