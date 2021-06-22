Normality is sweeping over Southwest Oklahoma following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fort Sill Apache Tribe has announced a state of recovery plan. The layout calls for an orderly transition from the current state of emergency that has been in place for all tribal entities since March 17, 2020, to June 17, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new plan went into full effect June 17.
This plan calls for the resumption of 24 hours, seven days a week business, full capacity in the hotel and food outlets. The hotel will remain open 24/7, as the casino is planning on opening for 24 hours as well. As of now, the casino is open from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Thursday, remaining open for 24 hours.
Apache Casino Hotel will maintain current cleaning measures to ensure sanitation and safety for all visitors. Guests mask wearing is optional but remains recommended. With the newly designed, 24-hour smoking patio, the casino will remain non-smoking indoors for now.