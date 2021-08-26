OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Lawton Public Schools teacher has been named to a position with the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Kathy Dodd has been named Chief Innovation Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
“Dr. Dodd has more than three decades of experience that will greatly help school districts bring transformative programs to their communities,” said Hofmeister. “We are excited to see her leadership in action as she provides a holistic strategy on how districts can leverage the most out of federal relief dollars.”
In her position, Dodd will collaborate with school districts, state agencies and other education stakeholders to maximize the overall impact for student success. She will also lead the Office of Federal Programs at OSDE.
Dodd taught at Will Rogers Elementary School from 1992-96 and coordinated LPS’ in-depth curriculum study for elementary science.
“I am grateful to have begun my education career in LPS,” Dodd said. “From my first year as a teacher, I experienced the power of blending local, state, and federal funds to create innovative experiences to serve the whole child. In addition to teaching at Will Rogers, I was able to teach hands-on science summer programming, serve as an enrichment counselor at Camp Goddard, and procure classroom grants through the Lawton Education Foundation. I can think of no better place to have learned to become a teacher leader than in Lawton Public Schools!”
Most recently, Dodd was the regional vice president at Project Lead the Way. She also served as associate superintendent at Union Public Schools in Tulsa, where she was integral in the district becoming a national model in community schools. Dodd’s long career in education includes previous stints at OSDE and the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, as well as teaching positions at Lawton and Moore public schools.