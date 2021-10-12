The Comanche County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu and COVID clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan.
Influenza vaccines and all three COVID-19 vaccines will be available at no out-of-pocket costs during the clinic. Additionally, the high-dose influenza vaccine is available for those 65 and older.
Kathy Sanford, a Registered Nurse, has been working with the health department for 26 years. She is just one of the health professionals who will be on hand to help administers vaccines on Wednesday.
“We’re here to serve you. You don’t have to get out of your car and there is no charge,” Sanford said. “The last time we were here a few weeks ago for COVID vaccines only, we saw between 225-250 patients a day. We know a lot of people have probably already gotten their flu shot, but we’re hoping for at least between 150 and 200.”
While the vaccines are administered at no cost to the patient, those with insurance will be asked to present their card and their insurance provider will be billed for flu vaccinations.
Anyone who is eligible that is seeking their Pfizer booster or Pfizer or Moderna third dose will be able to receive those at the clinic as well.
Those who attend the clinic are asked to enter the fairgrounds from Southwest G Street and follow the signs.
For more information, call the county health department at 248-5890.