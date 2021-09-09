Lawton Farmers Market will hold a First Responders Day on Saturday to honor firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, police and sheriff’s departments.
“The market falls on 9/11 this year and we thought this would be a good day to recognize, honor, and thank those that make it their business to take action when an emergency is at hand, such as the events on 9/11,” said Sue Spencer, Event Coordinator for the Lawton Farmers Market. “We’d like everyone to come out and show our first responders how much you appreciate all they do for the Lawton community.”
The Lawton Firefighters Smoke House will be available for people to explore and experience, as well as an ambulance, along with other first responder information.
A hospitality tent for first responders will be set up where they can enter free drawings for various gift baskets, enjoy refreshments, a massage and receive free coupons for sandwiches courtesy of Firehouse Subs, while supplies last. Most market vendors will offer a discount at their various booths for first responders. The market asks that first responders be in uniform or have a valid ID.
The Lawton Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 227 SW 38th Street at the corner of W. Gore and Southwest 38th Street in the Cameron University Stadium Parking lot.