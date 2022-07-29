More than 115 personnel from 19 departments battled four blazes in Comanche County on Thursday night.
Fires started about 6:15 p.m. north of Lake Lawtonka in northern Comanche County as a line of thunderstorms moved through.
Fires at Wolf Road and Oklahoma 115 merged to become one large fire, according to a press release issued at 12:23 a.m. from Comanche County Emergency Management officials.
At that time, forward progress had been halted, according to the press release. Earlier Thursday evening, a mandatory evacuation order was issue for those living in an area between Wolf Road on the south and Shroyer Road on the west and north in the area of Oklahoma 58. The area of concern included Kimbell Ranch.
That evacuation order was lifted about 11 p.m.
Fire crews were expected to work through the night and will begin containment operations this morning. Initial assessments put the fire at approximately 2,000 acres. The fires were fought by approximately 115 personnel and 53 fire apparatus from 19 departments including a task force from Caddo County and Kiowa County, Comanche County Lawton Emergency Management, Comanche County Memorial Hospital EMS and Western District.
The fire in Sterling at 240th and Cline Road was about 80 acres and an estimated 27 personnel from four departments, a task force from Grady County, Eastern Barn, and Central High VFD.
The fire at Baseline and Red Elk fire was approximately 30 acres and three departments worked to contain it.