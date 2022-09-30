Fire

FLETCHER — At approximately 10:46 a.m. Friday, Fletcher Fire department responded to a structure fire on King Road, just west of NE 180th.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved vehicle and structure threatening to spread into surrounding trees and brush. At 11:20 a.m., the fire was contained to the structure and no longer posed a threat to surrounding locations, according to a press release from Comanche County Emergency Management officials. All responding agencies were released from the scene about 3:30 p.m, with Fletcher Fire Department maintaining observation over potential hotspots over the next 48-72 hours.

