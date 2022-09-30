FLETCHER — At approximately 10:46 a.m. Friday, Fletcher Fire department responded to a structure fire on King Road, just west of NE 180th.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved vehicle and structure threatening to spread into surrounding trees and brush. At 11:20 a.m., the fire was contained to the structure and no longer posed a threat to surrounding locations, according to a press release from Comanche County Emergency Management officials. All responding agencies were released from the scene about 3:30 p.m, with Fletcher Fire Department maintaining observation over potential hotspots over the next 48-72 hours.
Responding agencies include Fletcher Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, Elgin Fire Department, Cox’s Store Fire Department, Cyril Fire Department, Kirks EMS, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, and Comanche County – Lawton Emergency Management.
The structure was confirmed to be unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to a press release. One animal was rescued from the structure by fire personnel and turned over to a neighbor. One unoccupied manufactured home, one outbuilding, and one vehicle were destroyed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the press release.