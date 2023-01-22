Financial scams topic of class at Lawton library Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save How to avoid financial scams will be the topic of a Lunch and Learn class this week.The class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Lawton Public Library 110 SW 4th. Lunch will be provided, and registration is required. Call 580-581-3450 to register.The class will be led by Lindsey Blazek, Marketing and Business Development Coordinator and LaRhonda White, Training and Business Development Coordinator with Fort Sill Federal Credit Union.“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Blazek said. “Join us to learn about ways to avoid financial scams and what to do if you become a victim.”For more information, contact Tanya Organ, Community Engagement Librarian, at 580-581-3450 ext. 1711, or by email at tanya.organ@lawtonok.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists