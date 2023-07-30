The filing period opens Monday for residents who want to file declarations of candidacy for Lawton City Council seats in Wards 6, 7 and 8.
And because of a special election scheduled by Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill the Oklahoma Senate District 32 seat, candidates will file their declarations for that office on the same three days.
The filing period is Monday through Wednesday, with candidates running for Lawton City Council to file at the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse, Southwest 5th and Southwest C. Candidates filing for Senate District 32 will file their declarations at the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City.
In Lawton, residents in the west and south Lawton Wards 6, 7 and 8 will select candidates to begin a new three-year term in January. Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren has said he will not seek re-election. Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said she will file for a new term, while Ward 6 Councilman Bob Weger — named by the council in May to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh — said he will file for his office.
Under the city charter, qualified council candidates must be registered voters at addresses within the ward they seek to represent for at least six months prior to filing their declarations of candidacy. In addition, those who have been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or any felony, or entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere are not eligible to run for office for a period of 15 years following completion of their sentence.
Declarations may be filed at the Comanche County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The primary election is scheduled for Sept. 12.
Lawton and area residents in Oklahoma Senate District 32 also will vote on a candidate to fill the unexpired term of Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton. Montgomery will surrender the seat Aug. 1, the same day he officially begins his duties as president/CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Montgomery was re-elected to his Senate seat in November, and the candidate chosen by voters in the Oct. 10 special election will complete that term.
Candidates for that race will file their declarations of candidacy with the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for Oklahoma Senate must be at least 25 years old, and must be qualified voters and live at an address within their district for at least six months prior to the first day of filing for office. They cannot have been convicted, pleaded guilty or nolo contendere to a felony or misdemeanors involving embezzlement for 15 years following completion of their sentences.