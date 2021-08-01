The filing period opens Monday for residents who want to be candidates for Lawton mayor or for the City Council Wards 1 and 2 seats.
Mayor Stan Booker and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, both in their first term, have said they will seek re-election. Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson will not seek re-election.
Declarations of candidacy may be filed at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
There is no filing fee, but there are provisions residents must fill to qualify for mayor or council representative.
Under City Charter, anyone seeking municipal office must be a registered voter at an address within the municipality if running for mayor or within a ward if running for a ward seat for at least six months prior to filing a declaration of candidacy. In addition, criminal activities will disqualify residents from office for a period of 15 years following completion of a sentence, including: anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or any felony under the laws of Oklahoma or the United States; who has entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to such misdemeanor involving embezzlement or felony; or who has been convicted of a crime in another state which would have fallen into those two categories, or entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere.
Lawton’s primary election is slated for Sept. 14. If needed, a runoff is set for Nov. 9. Candidates will be sworn into office in January.
Ward 1 is located north of Cache Road, stretching from Northwest 38th Street to North Sheridan Road, with another small area south of Cache Road, bordered by Northwest 38th Street, Northwest 31st Street and Northwest Ferris.
Ward 2 stretches includes portions of north and east Lawton, to include the area between Rogers Lane and Northwest Ferris, North Sheridan Road to Interstate 44. An area east of Interstate 44 also is included: along East Gore Boulevard to Flower Mound Road, north on Flower Mound Road to Northeast Cache Road, Cache Road to Northeast 15th Street, Northeast 15th Street to Rogers Lane, and Rogers Lane to Flower Mound Road, then north.
Maps of the wards are available on the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.
Information about filing is available at the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.