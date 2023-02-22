A Tuesday night hit-and-run is being investigated as Lawton’s fourth homicide of 2023.
Police said a suspect is in jail.
Officers from the Traffic Division were called around 7 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 11th Street and Bishop Road regarding a fatal pedestrian/vehicle collision, according to the Lawton Police Department.
Former Geronimo volunteer firefighter Shane West said he was with an off-duty Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy when they came upon the scene and called in the incident.
Police have declined to name the male victim until notification of next-of-kin.
A suspect had left the scene but was later found by investigators and detained, interviewed and, finally, arrested. Jail logs show a man is in the City Jail, booked in for charges of first-degree manslaughter and accident resulting in death, failure to stop.
According to the City of Lawton’s Facebook page, intersections from Southwest 11th Street and Ranch Oak Boulevard and Douglas, Southwest 12th Street and Bishop Road and South Railroad Street and Bishop Road were closed to travel until 10 a.m. Wednesday to allow investigators to examine and clear the scene.
The death, identified as vehicular manslaughter, is the city's fourth homicide of 2023, according to Constitution records.