Does this guy ever rest?
That’s what you’ve gotta ask when it comes to Steven Nuckolls, better known by the handle of Knuckles. He’s proving to be a hick-hop stallion when it comes to producing new music. And with today’s release of his new collection, “Knuckles And the Boys Vol. 1,” he’s continuing his push to be the top dog in his field.
This time, the Southwest Oklahoma talent is enjoining the assistance of a host of other genre stars to create more than an album. Knuckles is planning this as a musical event with beats produced by his studio wizard/producer Andrew “Fyu-chur” Jackson.
Let’s give it a spin, shall we?
Joining forces with Leroy Biggs, Knuckles serves an opening knockout with the track, “No Hand Outs.” Teamed with Syni Stix, the duo spit “The Truth” over a cool guitar riff for a woozy hitter.
“Two Can Sam” is a laid-back tale shared between Knuckles and Shotgunners over a reggae groove. “Stars and Stripes” fly high when teamed with Timbo. Knuckles carries his pro-America message into this one with a cool twist.
Knuckles and his hype-man Reddirt Rickert live up to it with “Bringin’ Home the Bacon.” Visit the online link and click on the link to go to this and any other video link: https://youtu.be/WU7SARjY7oA.
Almost as heavy as from the Marvel Universe, Knuckles joins forces with Samroc and T.J. Freeq, to drop the hammer with “Legion of Doom.” This dude hits hard. Rich Regal joins in to fill “Styrofoam Cup” with some rich rhymes over cough syrup delivery.
Knuckles and Big Murph unite to hit it like a “Freight Train” matching the apt title. The country funk of “One of A Kind” has Knuckles, Cooli Booli and Big PO groovin’ straight out of a 70s flick. This is cool.
Syni Stix returns to join Knuckles with “Backyard Party.” Break out the ribs and beverage cause this is the soundtrack for an afternoon cookout.
Knuckles and his muse/wife/D.J. Jersey Kitten take their Jay-Z/Beyonce journey through Southwest Oklahoma with “Fugitive Love.” It’s a solid turn by these partners in rhyme.
Closing the dozen song collection with “Drinking for 2,” Knuckles is joined by Hitman to pour one out for those lost along the way.
There’s not a dud amongst the dozen.
“Knuckles And the Boys Vol. 1” has been available for pre-sale, reaching No. 22 Wednesday on the iTunes Hip Hop pre-order charts in the past two weeks. Now, you can find it on all online platforms.
Treat yourself and do it.
It’s always good to hear from early column favorite Adot Manifesto. When he was in Lawton almost 10 years ago, he was hustling and putting out some of the best self-produced hip hop around.
After moving away to the Oklahoma City area, Adot kept producing his music and style as art projects. Now, six months removed from a relocation to Los Angeles, Calif, he said he’s beginning a new project called “More Beautiful Than Pain” as well as launching a brand he calls “Urban Intellect.” It comes from a collaboration before leaving the Oklahoma capitol city.
“I’m all geared towards empowering and uplifting our communities from a ground level,” he said. “I was honored to have been able to work with an independent network called, Limitless Xposure Media in Oklahoma City.”
The company’s owner/CEO, Cortrez Colbert shot and edited Adot’s latest video called “Put in Work.” Check it out for yourself, it’s a banger: https://youtu.be/CVg0xwXgshg.
Adot said “Urban Intellect” is raising funds to purchase chess boards and canvasses for children to be able to develop their creative minds. To assist, you can cash app: #Healyourselftoo.
Halloween and the Railhead Saloon are synonymous entities around here. After last year’s shutdown the annual festivities, 2021 offered opportunity to make up for lost time and, more importantly, good times.
The combination of Matt Shreve on guitar/vocals, Wes Morin on the other guitar, Josh Katvala on bass and a rotating Dayton Keel and David Dodson behind the drum kit, what else can you call it but The Lemon Party? Offering an off-the-cuff set of 1990s classic, their costumes were other bands’ hit songs.
The guys went there and tackled a take on Living Color with “Cult of Personality”: https://youtu.be/Tg6VZcTKaTg.
Accepting the challenge, any cover of Faith No More is always an epic achievement. They handled “Epic” like champs: https://youtu.be/EZcGZJh7o8E.
Closing with a roaring cover of Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” it served as a celebration of the beloved Rafael Montez whose absence was felt. It was exhilarating and definitely “Rafy-approved.”
The always mighty DeadCore came out roaring and ready to rattle teeth. In the best way. You can’t have a heavy metal Halloween without these wild cards in character and ready to bring the party.
This fire-breathing 7-piece continues to only get better, both with newer material and classics like this blastbeat powerslam that offers the best of their dual-vocal attack. I’m talking about “Destroy”: https://youtu.be/EZcGZJh7o8E.
I’m looking forward to their much-anticipated time in 1121 Recordings as they finally put their power down in the studio. This version of the band is more than ready to make their statement.
With the release of their new double album, “Hushed and Grim,” Mastodon has again shown why they are one of the most singular acts making music.
Where other artists craft hooks or beats, or even songs, this Atlanta, Ga., four-piece blends rock, prog, metal and more to craft complete journeys through the psyche and into the emotions. Through these 15 songs, they offer soundtrack in the journey through grief and mortality’s recognition emoted through music. Every song offers a unique taste but I’m linking four that affect me most, due to space issues with this week’s column.
The first song released from the collection, “Pushing the Tides” offers all the Rush-influenced prog intertwined with the band’s punk-influence and pop sensibilities to make their three voice vocal attack otherworldly: https://youtu.be/haT5ars6RXc.
Almost as a sequel to “Steambreather” from “Emperor Sand, “Teardrinker” is a driving rock number that’s impeccably played. How can you go wrong with a synth-laden bass solo and still carry a hum-along hook: https://youtu.be/sx1L2XW1N0c.
With Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil joining on “Had It All,” Mastodon travels into ethereal spaces. Mood and atmospherics make it pierce deeper than a blunt instrument. And then Thayil’s searing signature lead guitars screams its weird, wonderfully soliloquy into the musical dialogue: https://youtu.be/hgEA1GynOjw.
Finally, the album’s closing song, “Giganteum,” is everything that should culminate this collection. “I wish I could run forever ...” is the most liberating lyric and leads into this culminating triumph. This almost 7 minute song ties everything before into a celebration of all to come.
A rare triumph in long-form music with intent in an era of single. Bravo!
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.