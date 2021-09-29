The Comanche County Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Oct. 1 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Drivers will need to use the entrance on Southwest G Avenue and proceed to the Expo building.
The COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Individuals do not have to register or make an appointment. There is no cost to receive the vaccination. All people who get a COVID-19 vaccine will need to wait and be monitored after getting their vaccination.
For those who have not received a COVID-19 shot or need their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, vaccines are available to anyone 12 years and older. Children ages 12-17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have guardian consent.
The Pfizer COVID-19 boosters are meant to boost immunity that may have waned over time.
People who should receive a Pfizer booster include: 65 years and older, long term care residents, 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions. People who may receive a Pfizer booster include: 18-49 years of age with underlying medical conditions, 18-64 years of age at increased risk due to their occupation. Pfizer boosters can be administered at least six months after receiving your second Pfizer dose.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved and available as a third dose. People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and may not build the same level of immunity to the two-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised. This additional dose is intended to improve immunocompromised people’s response to their initial vaccine series.
The CDC recommends a third dose for the following: moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals with qualifying conditions to individuals at least 12 years of age for the Pfizer vaccine and to individuals at least 18 years of age for the Moderna vaccine. A third dose can be administered at least 28 days following the second dose.