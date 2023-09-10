“9/11: Never Forget” exhibit

The centerpiece of the “9/11: Never Forget” exhibit at the Gen. Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum is a 14-foot-long, 3,000-pound steel I-beam from the World Trade Center. The names of each life lost that day are inscribed on a memorial wall.

 Courtesy photo

HOBART — The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart, 507 S. Main, honors the victims of the terror attacks through its permanent exhibit, “9/11: Never Forget.”

According to a release, the exhibit offers a chronological timeline of Sept. 11, 2001, for its visitors, using numerous multi-media displays, interactives, videos and artifacts. First, they encounter a video message from former Pres. George W. Bush commemorating Franks’ service. Then, they see the World Trade Center before the attack and next, an authentic New York City firefighter’s suit, symbolizing the rescue efforts by first responders. At the heart of the exhibition stands a 14-foot-long, 3,000-pound steel I-beam from the World Trade Center.

Recommended for you