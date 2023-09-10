The centerpiece of the “9/11: Never Forget” exhibit at the Gen. Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum is a 14-foot-long, 3,000-pound steel I-beam from the World Trade Center. The names of each life lost that day are inscribed on a memorial wall.
HOBART — The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart, 507 S. Main, honors the victims of the terror attacks through its permanent exhibit, “9/11: Never Forget.”
According to a release, the exhibit offers a chronological timeline of Sept. 11, 2001, for its visitors, using numerous multi-media displays, interactives, videos and artifacts. First, they encounter a video message from former Pres. George W. Bush commemorating Franks’ service. Then, they see the World Trade Center before the attack and next, an authentic New York City firefighter’s suit, symbolizing the rescue efforts by first responders. At the heart of the exhibition stands a 14-foot-long, 3,000-pound steel I-beam from the World Trade Center.
During the attacks of 9/11, retired Gen. Tommy Franks, who was born in Oklahoma, served as Commander-in-Chief of the Central Command.
“It’s important for us to continue to remember and learn about the implications of the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” Franks said. “This exhibit is a symbolic and special part of the Museum, and we are proud to tell the story, preserve important artifacts and honor those who were lost and greatly impacted. This is a moving experience, and we wish to encourage visitors to discuss and educate others about the world before and after 9/11.”
The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum was created as a historical foundation dedicated to telling the story of the United States military and education, thereby trying to inspire leadership, patriotism and service. It is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.