Eisenhower High School senior Emma Eschler was the recipient of the Glenn Dosser Award at a scholarship assembly on Tuesday.
The award, which is named for the school’s first principal, is the highest award given at Eisenhower.
In addition, students received just over $8 million in scholarships and awards.
The recipients are:
Allen, Elijah: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500.
Almazon, Ashley: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500.
Alvarado de Leon: Elsy Oklahoma Seal of Biliteracy- English & Spanish.
Arellanez, Richard: Lawton Soccer Club Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Ballard, Nicholas: Fort Sill Men’s Golf Association Scholarship, $500; Southwestern Christian University, OK Golf, $8,000; Southwestern Christian University, OK Soccer, $8,000.
Barnes, Malikai: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Barnett, Bret: U.S. MILITARY: Air Force; ODCTE: Construction Trainee; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Bear, Aaron: Dick Neptune Award; High GPA Male Award; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $9,000; ATHLETIC: Southwestern Christian University, OK Soccer, $85,264.
Beltran, Blake: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Benson, Presley: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Boggs, Trace: CU Regional University Baccalaureate Scholarship, $30,000; OCU Esports Scholarship, $2,000; OCU Founders’ Scholarship, $48,000; OCU Ike’s Promise Scholarship, $29,940; OCU Presidential Scholarship, $52,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $12,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplement, $2,000; OSU Cowboy Covenant, $4,000; OU Crimson Commitment, $13,920; OU OAR-National Scholars Program, $4,000; OU OAS Institute Nominee, $14,000; OU Oklahoma State Regents’ Institutional Nominee Scholarship, $19,680; OU Welcome Home Scholarship, $22,800.
Booker, Keagan: Major General James Ursano Scholarship, $3,200; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Lyon College, AR Soccer, $116,000; Oklahoma Wesleyan University Soccer, $88,000; Ottawa University, KS Soccer, $64,000; Southwestern Christian University, OK Soccer, $20,000; University of Dallas, TX Soccer, $210,000; University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, TX Soccer, $110,000; University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Soccer, $24,000; William Woods University, MO Soccer, $84,000.
Brodeur, Aryanna: CU President’s Partner Scholarship, $6,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000; USAO Green & Gold Scholarship, $2,500.
Browders, SeMaj: U.S. MILITARY: Air Force or Navy.
Bryant, Alexandra: OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000.
Bryn, Kyle: UCO High School Counselor Scholarship, $1,000.
Burt, Kamryn: CU Legacy Admissions Double Room Wavier, $8,000; CU Presidential Leaders & University Scholars Scholarship, $30,000; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000.
Byrd, Malachi: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Football, $48,344.
Caddo, Tessah: Fencing Cord; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Campbell, Laila: Patriot Spouses’ Club Scholarship, $1,000.
Campbell, Tequila: U.S. MILITARY: Army.
Carroll, Calvin: Bethany College, KS Football, $176,000.
Cattina, Raniya: Lawton Athletic Foundation Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Outstanding Female Athlete; Northern Oklahoma College Soccer, $53,860.
Chung, Dayoung: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Claborn, Ryder: Lawton Soccer Club Scholarship, $500; Midwestern State University, TX Soccer, $102,616; MSU Freshman Achievement Scholarship Award, $3,000; ORU Academic Scholarship, $80,000; ORU Quest Whole Leadership Scholarship, $20,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000; Oral Roberts University, OK Soccer, $174,000; Quincy University, IL Soccer, $16,500; Southwestern Christian University, OK Soccer, $12,500; University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Soccer, $56,780; University of Tulsa, OK Soccer, $16,000.
Clary, Jasmyn: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Clawson, Charles: OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000.
Clayton, Armyne: U.S. MILITARY: Marines.
Climes, Angel: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Coleman, Andrea: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship, $4,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Comboy, Ericson: Certiport: Adobe Certified Associate: Visual Communications using Adobe Photoshop.
Cook, Trent: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; ASE: CRR: Student: Mechanical & Electrical Components; Painting & Refinishing; Structural Analysis & Damage Repair.
Coppage, Devonta: CU GPTC Jim Nisbett Tuition Waiver, $1,000.
Cox, Jammie: ASE: Automobile: Student: Engine Repair; U.S. MILITARY: Marines.
Crocker, Madison: Fencing Cord; KSU Wildcat Non-Resident Award, $64,288; KU Excellence Scholarship, $64,000; Lawton Community Foundation Scholarship, $2,000; OBU Founder’s Academic Scholarship, $15,000; OU Academic Achievement Award, $12,000; WTU Academic Scholarship, $6,000.
Cuevas, Abraham: ASE: CRR: Student: Mechanical & Electrical Components: Non-Structural Analysis & Damage Repair; Painting & Refinishing; Structural Analysis & Damage Repair; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Dao, Katy: Buffalo Soldiers Scholarship, $1,000; CU Presidential Leaders & University Scholars Scholarship, $30,000; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; Goodyear Scholarship, $1,000; Lawton Business Women’s Nell Franklin Scholarship (Cameron Match), $4,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
DeWeese, Damian: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500.
Dickson, Jacey: Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplemental, $1,000; OSU Cowboy Covenant, $4,000; OU Crimson Commitment, $21,600; OU Presidential Leadership Class Scholarship, $1,250; OU Sower Award, $12,000.
Dixon, Kennedy: GEO Scholarship for Academic Excellence, $500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplement, $2,000; OSU Cowboy Covenant ,$4,000; Southwest Oklahoma Society of Military Widows Scholarship, $400; UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship, $4,000.
Duffy, Matthew: Comanche County Chapter of the OSU Alumni Scholarship, $500; Fencing Cord; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Scholars Award, $51,000; OSU Cowboy Covenant Plus, $20,917; OU Crimson Commitment, $33,600; OU GCoE First Year Engineering Scholarship, $2,500; OU Oklahoma State Regents’ Academic Scholars Program Award, $43,600; OU Welcome Home Scholarship, $5,700.
Ellis, Makayla: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Eschler, Emma: Cecil Powell Award; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; Greater Lawton Rotary Club Scholarship, $2,000; High GPA Female Award; OSU Academic Excellence Award, $9,000; OU Distinguished Scholar Award, $16,000; OU Presidential Leadership Class Scholarship, $1,500; TCU Faculty Scholarship, $88,000; Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship, $750.
Estep, Mckalay: Penelope CU Academic Merit Scholarship, $6,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Flenoury, Makayla: OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Fogel, Hayden: Lawton Soccer Club Scholarship, $500; University of Charleston, WV Soccer, $66,000; USAO Te Ata Scholarship, $24,000.
Fortenbaugh, Jayce: OSUIT Honor Tuition Waiver Scholarship, $1,200.
Foshee, Michael: Certiport: Adobe Certified Associate: Visual Communications using Adobe Photoshop.
Foster, Ashton: EPA 608 & 609 Refrigerant Handling Certification; Safety Orientation OSHA.
Gohl, Lily: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; UCO Academic Scholarship, $1,000.
Gorthy, Madisen: CU President’s Partner Scholarship, $6,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Grant, Rylee: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; Certiport: Device Configuration & Management.
Guilbeaux, Kody: OCU Achievement Scholarship, $32,000; Southwestern Christian University, OK Soccer $28,000.
Hall, Mariah: Cecil Powell Award.
Harless, Kadence: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Hawkins, Jayla: Long Term Care Nurse Aide.
Hernandez, Aldo: Lawton Soccer Club Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma Seal of Biliteracy- English & Spanish; Southwestern Christian University, OK Soccer, $28,000.
Hogg, Matthew: CU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000;Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Holloway, DaSean: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $25,000; ODCTE: Basic Culinary Arts; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSUIT Dean’s Tuition Waiver Scholarship, $2,400.
Hoyte, Timothy: ODCTE: Construction Trainee.
Hubret, Alexa: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Hughes, Jaylen: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $25,000; Certiport: MOS: Excel; Word.
Hulbert, Konner: Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; OSU Academic Scholar Award, $6,000; OSU Academic Scholar In-State, $5,417; OSU Jay & Fayenelle Helm Scholarship, $1,500; OSU John W. Freeman President’s Distinguished Scholarship, $2,500; OSU Spears School of Business Scholarship, $7,500; OU Henderson Scholars Scholarship, $10,000; OU Oklahoma Academic Scholarship, $24,000; OU Oklahoma State Regents’ Academic Scholars Program Award, $50,000; OU Presidential Leadership Class Scholarship, $1,250.
Huskey, Kennedy: Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; NMU Tuition Scholarship, $64,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Ieremia, Tina: Southwestern Christian University, OK Volleyball, $28,000.
Isom, Hailey: Fort Sill Men’s Golf Association Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Jamison, Emma: OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000; KSU Wildcat Non-Resident Award, $38,568.
Jones, Kaniyah: Judson University, IL Cross Country, $3,000; Judson University, IL Track, $18,000; JU Faculty Academic, $8,000; Sovereign Abstract & Title Track Scholarship, $500.
Kelly, C’nydra: CU Legacy Admissions Double Room Wavier, $8,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Knutston, Kourtney: CU President’s Partner Scholarship, $6,000; Lawton Community Foundation Scholarship (Cameron Match), $4,000.
Kousman, Haylie: CU Music Scholarship, $4,000; Eagle Legacy Award, $300; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; GEO Scholarship for Academic Excellence, $500; Lawton Firefighters Association Local 1882 Scholarship, $1,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplement, $2,000; OSU Cowboy Covenant, $4,000; OSU President’s Fellows Scholarship, $12,000; SWOSU Academic Achievement Award, $32,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200; Upward Bound STUCO Scholarship, $300; Zelbst, Holmes, Butler Scholarship, $500.
Lamar, Robert: CU President’s Partner Scholarship, $6,000; DU Dean’s Scholarship, $78,000; Oklahoma City University Esports, $8,000; OCU University Scholarship, $42,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Leed, Ashlynn: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplement, $2,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Lenard, Kendraeya: Long Term Care Nurse Aide.
Lopez, James: OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Louis, Naila: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $5,000.
Mackey, Jhan Paul: Certiport: Device Configuration & Management; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OU Distinguished Scholar Award, $16,000; OU GCoE First Year Engineering Scholarship, $1,000; OU National Award Scholarship, $55,380; OU Welcome Home Scholarship, $5,700.
Martinez, Angelica: CU Presidential Leaders & University Scholars Scholarship, $30,000.
Massey, Labryant: United States Army.
McGlone, Jillian: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500.
McMorris, Brianne: U.S. MILITARY: Army.
Means, Halle: OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000; UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship, $4,000.
Mercer, Nathalie: BWU Come Live the Experience Grant, $20,000; BWU President’s Scholarship, $84,000; DU Provost Scholarship, $72,000; Fencing Cord; KSU Wildcat Non-Resident Award, $38,568; MSU Out of State Tuition Waiver, $25,620; OBU Bison Grant, $3,200; OBU Founders Academic Scholarship, $60,000; OBU Odalee, J. Lindsey, & Charles A. Allen Memorial Scholarship, $20,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; ONU Dean’s Scholarship, $76,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OU Crimson Commitment, $6,960; OU Sower Award, $8,000; OWU Branch Rickey Scholarship, $112,000; UD President’s Merit Scholarship, $100,000; WC Trustees Scholarship, $132,000.
Moore, Kenya: CU GPTC Dr. Tom Thomas Tuition Waiver Scholarship, $1,000; Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; Certiport: MOS: Excel; PowerPoint; Word.
Moore, Kyaundre: Oklahoma City Wildcats Prep Football.
Muller, Madison: Comanche County Chapter of the OSU Alumni Scholarship, $2,000; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; GEO Scholarship for Academic Excellence, $500; Marvin & Christine Bicket Scholarship, $500; OERB Student Board of Directors Scholarship, $2,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000; OSU Alumni Chapter Scholarship, $1,000; OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship, $1,000; OSU Freshman Research Scholarship, $1,000; OSU President’s Leadership Council Scholarship, $1,500; Wesley & Mary Sue Silk Scholarship, $500; Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship, $750.
Musselman, Simone: AAFCS: Education Fundamentals; ParaProfessional.
Myers, Jayden: OU Academic Achievement Award, $8,000.
Navarro, Laneisha: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OU Academic Scholarship, $8,000; OU Valedictorian Scholarship, $14,000.
Negron Gonzalez: Nayelie Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Ocasio, Maria: CU President’s Partner Scholarship, $6,000.
Ochoa, Alejandro: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; ASE: Automobile: Student: Heating & Air Conditioning.
Payne, Zachary: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Perry, Kemariya: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSUIT Honor Tuition Waiver Scholarship, $1,200; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Perry, Owen: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Pierce, Jaden: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority: Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter Scholarship, $1,000; Dr. Charles E. A. Owens Scholarship Award, $1,000; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; Epsilon Delta Viola Jefferson Scholarship, $500; Making a Difference Scholarship, $1,000; Baker University, KS Football, $96,000; Great American Rivalry Scholar Award, $250; Larry K. Freeman Scholarship, $1,500; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Scholarship, $1,000; SNU Dean’s Academic Scholarship, $70,000; UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship, $4,000; UCO School of Music Jazz Studies Division Scholarship, $4,000; Union Baptist Church Scholarship, $1,000.
Pruitt, Tyson: Fencing Cord.
Ramatowski, Gabriel: U.S. MILITARY: Air Force.
Ramming, Michael: EPA 608 & 609 Refrigerant Handling Certification; Safety Orientation OSHA.
Rangel, Gianni: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Sovereign Abstract & Title Baseball Scholarship, $500.
Raygoza, Emiliano: Oklahoma Seal of Biliteracy- English & Spanish.
Rezaei, Parisa: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; Certiport: MOS: Word.
Riegle, Gabriel: Fencing Cord; United States Army.
Rowland, Traeanai: U.S. MILITARY: Air Force or Navy.
Sawyer, Addison: BC Trustee Scholar Scholarship, $64,000; Barton College, NC Swim, $12,000.
Sawyer, Dalton: BC Trustee Scholar Scholarship, $64,000; Barton College, NC Swim, $12,000; OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Schultz, Blake: Bill Miller/Nobel Scholarship, $2,500; EPA 608 & 609 Refrigerant Handling Certification; Safety Orientation OSHA.
Shepard, Celina: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Sheridan, Kila: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Sjoholm, Cindy: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500.
Soto, Malachi: CU President’s Partner Scholarship, $6,000.
Strahan, Helena: OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Strickland, Brooke: Comanche County Chapter of the OSU Alumni Scholarship, $1,000; CU Laura Fields Trust Scholarship, $30,000; Eisenhower Stakeholders Group Scholarship, $750; OBU Founders Academic Scholarship, $15,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $8,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplement, $2,000; OU Valedictorian Scholarship, $14,000; OU Welcome Home Scholarship, $5,700.
Thomas, Anastasia: GEO Scholarship for Academic Excellence, $500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $3,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplement, $2,000; OSU Cowboy Covenant, $4,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Thomas, Jake: OU GCoE First Year Engineering Scholarship, $1,000; OU University Scholarship, $16,000.
Thompkins, Jonathan: Fencing Cord.
Thompson, Elijah: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Threats, Veronica: Lamont Wilson Scholarship, $2,000; MSU Outstanding Freshman Scholarship, $6,000; UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship, $4,000.
Todd, Tripp: DOL: Oklahoma Welder Certification; ODCTE: Cutting Process Operator: Flux Cored Arc Welder; Gas Metal Arc Welder; Shielded Metal Arc Welder; Safety Orientation OSHA.
Torkelson, Joshua: National Merit Scholarship Award, $843,000; National Merit Scholarship College & University Award Packet, $1,131,000; OSU Academic Scholars Award, $51,000; OU Oklahoma State Regents’ Academic Scholars Program Award, $43,150; TAMU National Merit Scholarship, $96,000.
Turnipseed, Jaxon: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; ODCTE: Construction Trainee.
Vaughan, Joseph: U.S. MILITARY: Marines.
Wallace-Jones, Liam: OU GCoE First Year Engineering Scholarship, $1,000; OU Oklahoma State Regents’ Institutional Nominee Scholarship, $19,680.
Walton, Ziaire: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Football, $48,344; Lawton Athletic Foundation Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Outstanding Male Athlete; Sovereign Abstract & Title Basketball Scholarship, $500.
Watson-Kyser, Daijah: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship, $4,000; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Williams, Jennaye: Sovereign Abstract & Title Softball Scholarship, $500; Grayson College Softball, $30,000.
Williams, Prince: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority: Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter HBCU Scholarship, $1,000; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority: Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.
Williams, Shawn: CU Academic Merit Scholarship, $6,000; Fencing Cord; Upward Bound Family and Friends Scholarship, $200.
Williams, Yazmine: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; True Love Church Distinguished Graduate Award, $500.
Wiltse, Brianna: CU Legacy Admissions Double Room Wavier, $8,000.
Winn, Kevin: OU Sower Award, $8,000.
Worrell, Josiah: Dr. George Bridge’s Next Step Scholarship, $2,500; ODCTE: Construction Trainee.
Zarraga, Felisa: Long Term Care Nurse Aide; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship, $4,000; OSU Academic Excellence Supplement, $2,000; OSU Cowboy Covenant, $4,000.