ELGIN — Elgin students are using their art to feed hungry people in Southwest Oklahoma.
The students will hold their annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday. For $10, patrons can buy a bowl glazed by Elgin students, fill it up with soup or beans, and help feed the hungry at the same time.
“Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food-related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities. Empty Bowls supports food-related charitable organizations around the world, and has raised millions of dollars to help end hunger,” said Ruth Crittendon, Elgin High School art and pottery teacher who spearheads the project.
Crittendon said she read about the project several years ago in SchoolArts magazine.
“I filed it away as something I would like to do with my students because it combined art making and helping people who are hungry, two areas that are important to me. It took several years to get up the courage to take the plunge and just do it,” she said.
Another teacher at the time, Roberta Hooper, also was a potter. She and Crittendon teamed up for the first Empty Bowls event. For several years students made and painted the bowls. This year they glazed the bowls.
“Each year it gives me an opportunity to share hunger statistics with my students,” Crittendon said. “Things like: 3.1 million children under the age of 5 die from undernutrition each year, more than $408 billion in food is thrown away in the US each year and 33 billion is spent on weight loss services, while 1 in 6 Oklahoma children go to bed hungry.
“I get to balance those dismal facts by introducing them to philanthropy. What is philanthropy? How can we be philanthropists when we aren’t wealthy? I want them to learn that they can give something that belongs to them to help someone else. For some of them, that’s a difficult concept. Plus, we get to use art to make a difference.”
The bowls aren’t auctioned or bid on. Participants pick out a bowl they like, pay $10, and get in line for a free meal of soup, beans, cornbread, rolls, dessert, and a drink. Soups are donated by local restaurants and interested individuals. Students bring cornbread and desserts.
Williams Foods donates a ham every year to help season the beans. This year, McDonald’s is donating pats of butter for the bread, Crittendon said.
In addition to the bowls, a silent auction is available. Crittendon said many local businesses have donated items and gift certificates.