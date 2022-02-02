Elmo has plans. Big plans. Huuuuge plans, in fact.
Elmo Thomas Elmo, dean of the prairie dog weather prognosticators in the park, held forth at length on that topic — and many others you probably don’t want to hear about — when he met with reporters Tuesday for his annual pre-Groundhog Day news conference.
“I’ve had a lot of good ideas in my time — just ask me — but this is the humdinger of them all,” Elmo said, pointing to a brown paper sack covered with what appeared to be crayon doodling.
“I’ve heard the city wants to make some changes here in Paradise and some improvements elsewhere around town,” he said as he fished the last pawful of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from the package.
“You know I’m all in favor of progress,” he said as he flung some stray Ding Dong crumbs from his whiskers. “But if we’re going to do this, we need to take the bull by the horns, go after it hammer and tong, cut off root and branch.”
“What does that mean?” asked a reporter who should have known better.
“Why, we’ve got to think outside the box and go whole hog,” Elmo said.
“We need to rethink the purpose of this park and every other park,” he said, peering into an empty doughnut box and barking at his aide de park for a refill.
He said he’s put a lot of thought into the park’s future and has hit upon his own plan: Convert most of the park into growing medical marijuana.
“See, this is beautiful because it makes the best use of the environment,” he said. “My army of underground gardeners could tend the plants, the city can make a profit and set up a tourist attraction like nobody else has.”
Silence filled the park as the dumbfounded reporters struggled to ask a coherent question.
“Yessir, we’ll make a whole theme park. Put in some tasteful stands for stuff —like, I don’t know, maybe a Crispy Kritter doughnut shop or a Slushy Dawg stand — and really rake it in.”
He pointed to the paper bag and held forth at length about all the improvements he has in mind.
“And that right there,” he continued. “That right there I don’t know what it is. But I’m sure it has a vital purpose, as I’m sure my consulting associates will be happy to explain.”
He turned and one of his bodyguards rushed to the bag and swiped off some frosting from a Ho Ho, eliminating at least one feature in the park.
But the park isn’t meant for that type of activity, a young reporter blurted out.
“Why, that’s the stupidest thing I ever heard,” Elmo retorted, blasting saliva onto the prairie. “The park is for whatever the Critter Council wants it to be. If we’re smart, we’ll get in on sports betting, maybe on a steamboat in the middle of Lake Helen. Think of it: a Riverwalk lined with ATM machines. It has such possibilities.”
But what about the youth sports complex?
“That was a pipe dream — See what I did there? — from the beginning,” Elmo said. “Too much more concrete, too much traffic, loss of habitat for my large family. Sixth Street is already dangerous enough. During some times of the year it’s practically a killing zone. We’d shut that down in a New York minute.”
What about the sports complex?
“We’ll find someplace for it,” Elmo said, his voice rising. “We always muddle through somehow. My cousins are scouring the city for locations, and several reported excellent prospects.”
Elmo said he’s seriously considering running for state school superintendent and announced that he has volunteered to be a substitute teacher and to supply 300 of his relatives to local schools. Surprisingly, he’s not heard a word from Shoemaker Center.
Elmo turned to scamper into his burrow when a reporter yelled out for the ostensible reason for the news conference. “What’s your weather forecast?”
Elmo turned back. He rummaged around his doughnut box and pulled out a rumpled napkin. “About all I know is that we’re going to have cold snap and then it will be warm and then cold and warm. My long-range forecast is that spring will arrive right on time, unless it’s early of late.”
Reporters grumbled to their cars, at least thankful that the event was on Tuesday and not today.
One stopped by the Lake Helen Bar and Graze to try to make sense of Elmo’s plans.
“Elmo has had some doozies, but this may take the cake,” said one of the dogs between bites of dandelion salad.
“Like usual, he got jammed up with his betting on the NFL playoffs. He put a bundle down on the Buccaneers and came up short, and he needs some quick cash so he doesn’t have to scram to the mountains.”
The football season got even worse when Tom Brady announced he’s retiring.
“He took it really hard,” another customer said. “You could say he’s pretty deflated.”