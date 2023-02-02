Elmer Thomas Park was silent Wednesday, the squeals of delight from children scurrying about the playground stilled, the bucolic walks to enjoy a bit of nature few and far between.
It wasn’t the weather. It was, in the words of Elmer Thomas Elmo, “an international incident of the highest magnitude.”
Reporters who bundled up to brave the cold snap were guided to the west side of Elmer Thomas Park for Elmo’s annual weather forecast. Elmo said the change of venue from his warm burrow along Ferris Avenue was to underline the gravity of his announcement.
“I brought you here to see the devastation wrought by international terrorists,” he said, pointing to a bare patch northwest of the pavilion that formerly was a children’s playground.
A fire destroyed the playground equipment and the playground was dismantled and removed, but Elmo pawed the spot that his intelligence sources confirmed was the target of fiends intent on mayhem and subterfuge.
“I know this is hard to hear,” he said as he fished a powdered doughnut from a brown paper sack.
“But this very spot is where a Patriot missile landed and obliterated this cherished refuge for children,” he said. “My sources tell me that it was fired by Ukrainian soldiers training on the weapon system at Fort Sill, and I have no reason to doubt that intelligence.
“I warned that having the Ukrainians here was a very bad idea, a muchly bad idea, and now I have been vindicated,” he said. “As usual.”
Elmo declined to present details about his allegation. No one — Ukrainian or American — actually fires the missile from Fort Sill because the ranges are too short. And it’s unlikely the newly arrived Ukrainians have made it to the field already.
“Fiddlesticks,” Elmo said, brushing Cheetos dust from his whiskers. “Of course they have their cover story lined up. The fact that they deny it just proves it’s true. You should really pay more attention to the world around you.”
Pressed for proof of his story, Elmo bristled. “Look, I didn’t crawl out of my burrow into this weather to have my word questioned,” he said. “My new chief of intelligence, George Santos, says it’s true and that’s good enough for me.”
Elmo provided a photo purported to be him at the site holding some papers in his jaws. (The photo, provided by Santos, could not be independently verified.)
“These papers prove my story,” he said, pointing to characters scribbled on scraps of paper. “See? These Cyrillic characters show that it was Ukrainians behind this dastardly deed. My crack intelligence operatives are adept at using Google Translate and have extracted many, many, many military secrets.”
Reporters, tired of the cold and the wind — natural and Elmo-generated — began peeling away from the rodent, eager to get somewhere warmer and more sane.
“Wait!” he cried at the top of his voice. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve got LOTS MORE!”
He rummaged around in a KFC box and pulled out a sheaf of papers.
“These are all classified,” he said in a soft voice, checking to make sure no one outside the group overheard him. “There are hundreds, maybe gigazillions, of these buried right here in the park.”
Elmo’s security detail closed around him.
“Yes, there is no telling what information is contained in these documents. Nuclear codes, troop deployments, the hideaway where Elvis is kept.”
How did these documents come into his possession?
“My crack squad of security experts found them in a routine search of vacant burrows just in case some Ho-Hos are left behind,” Elmo said. “When they saw these, they knew they were on to something special.”
He lowered his voice again.
“And who do you think was renting that burrow?”
“It was Punxsutawnee Phil in the fur!” Elmo shouted. “Or maybe Hunter Biden searching for his computer. It’s hard to tell from the surveillance video.”
At that, most of the news folks had enough and began exiting the park.
“Wait! Don’t you want my weather forecast? Spring will arrive right on time this year, unless, of course, it’s early or late.” With that, Elmo ducked into an emergency burrow, leaving the shivering reporters on their own.
Strangely, he left behind his sheaf of classified documents, which turned out to be posters for a visit by the Cirque du Prairie, which inexplicably was booked into the park in January.
Elmo also left behind the scraps of paper with Cyrillic writing. A reporter gathered up the scraps and wandered over to the Lakeside Bar and Graze to see if anyone could back up Elmo’s stories.
“Let me see those,” said one customer who was enjoying a hot forb sundae. “He chuckled. “These aren’t military secrets. This is a borscht recipe from Vladimir’s new cookbook, ‘Food from the Greater Russian Kitchen.’”
How could that be?
“Easy,” the customer said. “A group of marmots recently moved here from Siberia and they haven’t been able to get decent borscht. Rumor has it that Putin sent Elmo the book and he shared it with the new folks here in the park.”
So why did Elmo create an international incident?
“Well, Elmo dropped a bundle on the Cowboys in the 49ers game, said he couldn’t lose with the Cowboys, it’s their year, blah, blah, blah” the customer said. “Ever since then he’s been trying to raise some cash, so the playground fire was his chance to squeeze some money out of somebody to get him off the hook.”