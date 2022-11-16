ELGIN — Austyn Garrison, an Elgin Middle School student, will represent Elgin Middle School and Varsity Spirit (the global leader in cheerleading) in the 2022 Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at The Walt Disney World® Resort on Nov. 22-25.
Garrison is a member of Elgin Middle School cheerleading and the Elgin Middle School Owlette dance team.
Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience, according to a press release.
Elgin Middle School attended the Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp in Grapevine, Texas, during June 2022 where Garrison was selected as an All-American.
Garrison will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind performance at The Walt Disney World® Resort. Besides enjoying a trip to Orlando, All-Americans will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at The Walt Disney World® Resort parks, according to a press release.
“I am looking forward to representing my school and teams in Orlando,” Garrison said in a statement. “It is an honor to be chosen as an All American, and I am so excited about meeting other cheerleaders from around the country that love cheer and dance as much as I do. Also, the Thanksgiving Day Parade is at Disney World, so I am excited about that.”