An Easter egg hunt will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Park, Southwest 11th and Avenue I.Easter baskets will be given away, there will be games and the Easter Bunny will be there.The event is sponsored by Nora O'Neal Adult Day Care.