Early voting begins Thursday for special Nov. 9 elections that include the Ward 2 City Council race in Lawton.
Early voting, set for Thursday and Friday, is being done by in-person absentee ballot, cast at the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and Southwest C Avenue. Residents do not have to state a reason for voting early, but they will have to sign an affidavit pledging they will not vote at their precincts on election day. Voters also must present picture identification or their voter registration cards to receive a ballot.
Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” said Amy Sims, secretary of the Comanche County Election Board.
In Lawton, the residents of Ward 2 are seeking a replacement for long-time Councilman Keith Jackson, who did not seek re-election because of term limits.
In that race, residents will choose between Kelly Harris and Mark Malone, the top two candidates, in terms of ballots cast, from a five-person field running in the municipal primary earlier this year. Harris is the founder and president of Oklahoma Mobile X-ray Incorporated, a medical services company. Malone retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of service in logistics, and now serves as the maintenance division chief for the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Sill.
The winner of the Nov. 9 runoff election will be sworn into office in January, along with Mayor Stan Booker, who won his election earlier this year, and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins who did not draw an opponent.
Additional questions may be directed to the Comanche County Election Board at 351-4614 or comanchecounty@elections.ok.gov.
In other elections in Southwest Oklahoma, Flower Mound School district in Comanche County is seeking a 10-year, $2 million bond to pay for repairs to Flower Mound Elementary School in east Lawton. School bonds must have a 60 percent majority to pass.
In order to pay back the debt and interest incurred by the bonds, an additional property tax will be implemented within the district as the payments become due for the duration of the 10-year period.
In Caddo County, residents will vote on whether or not to incur an additional one quarter of a percent sales tax for the funding of ambulance services. The tax would go into effect July 1, 2022, and expire June 30, 2027.
In Blair in Jackson County, there will be an election for the unexpired term for Board of Trustees, Office Two seat. The candidates are Niki Graumann and Liz McGregor.
Residents in the Caddo County towns of Fort Cobb and Hydro will vote on granting a 25-year franchise to Public Service of Oklahoma.