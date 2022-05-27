OKLAHOMA CITY — Dustin Hilliary, managing partner for Lawton-based Hilliary Communications, began his first term on the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education last week.
Hilliary was appointed to the board by Gov. Kevin Stitt in April.
Since 2005, Hilliary has served as managing partner for Lawton-based Hilliary Communications, which provides telephone and broadband service to more than 15,000 customers in Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa and has 125 full-time employees.
“I believe that our higher education system exists to train and prepare Oklahoma’s workforce,” Stitt said in a press release. “Dustin Hilliary’s extensive business experience, especially in rural communities, will help ensure our colleges and universities are producing graduates with the skills that Oklahoma companies need.”
Under Hilliary’s leadership, Hilliary Communications has negotiated the acquisition of 22 companies and has been awarded more than $110 million in federal broadband loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Communications Commission, according to a press release.
“I understand the critical role that the State Regents for Higher Education play in the success of our great state,” Hilliary said in a statement. “We must ensure all Oklahomans have a path to higher education that is affordable and results in those graduates meeting the needs of tomorrow’s workforce. I’d like to thank Governor Stitt for his confidence in my abilities and I can’t wait to get started.”
Hilliary is engaged in his community and involved in many civic and professional organizations including NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association, Oklahoma Telephone Association, Elgin Schools Education Foundation, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Oklahoma State Chamber.
“Dustin Hilliary and the rest of his corporate family have been great partners for Cameron University and higher education,” said Cameron University President John McArthur. “I look forward to working with him in this exciting new role.”
Hilliary’s appointment is for a 9-year term expiring May 16, 2031.