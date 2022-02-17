DUNCAN — The Duncan Literacy Council will offer Basic Digital Computer Literacy classes every Monday and Wednesday starting Feb. 28.

The classes will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2300 Country Club Road, (enter through the north door Adult Wing) through March 23.

Classes are free, but space is limited to 10 persons.

Contact the Duncan Area Literacy Council office at 580-736-1170 or Mary Brancich at 580-467-6234 to register.

