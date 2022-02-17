Duncan Literacy Council to offer computer classes Feb 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUNCAN — The Duncan Literacy Council will offer Basic Digital Computer Literacy classes every Monday and Wednesday starting Feb. 28.The classes will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2300 Country Club Road, (enter through the north door Adult Wing) through March 23.Classes are free, but space is limited to 10 persons.Contact the Duncan Area Literacy Council office at 580-736-1170 or Mary Brancich at 580-467-6234 to register. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists