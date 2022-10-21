DUNCAN — Midship Pipeline announced plans Wednesday to donate $10,000 to the Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority to purchase trees to enhance beautification of its city parks.
This gift is part of an $80,000 beautification and restoration donation to eight organizations in eight counties, according to a press release.
“Duncan has an abundance of beautiful parks, and this gift from Midship will help us amplify the natural landscape for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors,” Nate Schact, director of community development, City of Duncan, said in a press release. “We are grateful for corporate citizens like Midship that share the vision to help better our community. This gift will go a long way to help us for years to come.”
The Midship Pipeline is a 200-mile natural gas pipeline that connects new gas production from the emerging South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend, Anadarko Basin, Canadian and Kingfisher counties in the Anadarko Basin to growing Gulf Coast and Southeast markets via deliveries to existing pipelines. The Midship pipeline was placed in service in April 2020, according to a press release.
Midship has now gifted over $715,000 to community organizations and programs across the eight counties it traverses, supporting first responders, agriculture education, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiatives and rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.