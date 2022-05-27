OKLAHOMA CITY — Duncan businessman Rick Braught was appointed to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents late last month by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“Rick Braught is a proud alumnus of the University of Oklahoma with a long personal and family history of devotion and service to the university,” Stitt said in a statment. “His strong business acumen will make him a terrific addition to the Board of Regents as we continue to ensure OU is successfully equipping graduates with skills that meet the needs of our state’s workforce and economy.”
Braught has served as president of Investors Trust Company, a private trust company located in Duncan, since 1996. He has helped transform the company from a back-office bookkeeping operation to a diverse family office entity that oversees a wide array of investment vehicles and opportunities, according to a press release.
He earned Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and Master of Business Administration degrees from the OU, where he also served as co-drum major in the Pride of Oklahoma marching band.
Rick and his wife, Barbara, are also the developers and owners of The Territory Golf & Country Club, a private golf course and residential community that has consistently been ranked as one of the top 10 best courses in Oklahoma by Golf Digest, according to a press release. Braught has been involved with many nonprofit boards around the state of Oklahoma and is active in supporting several local activities with an emphasis on economic and community development, including the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.
“Rick Braught is a passionate and active member of the University of Oklahoma community, and I am so glad to see him be appointed to this position,” said Lyle Roggow, Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation president. “I am confident he will do a great job guiding the university he loves so deeply.”
Rick and Barbara reside in Duncan and have two sons.
Braught will fill the remainder of the term expiring March 21, 2023.