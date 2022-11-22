top story Drivers in fatal Lawton wreck identified By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The drivers involved in a fatal wreck Friday night on Interstate 44 have been identified by the Lawton Police Department.Christopher Gwaltney was found dead at the scene of the wreck, according to a statement from LPD.Haley Newell was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for medical treatment.Police were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday to Interstate 44 and Rogers Lane on the reports of the wreck.According to an updated statement from LPD, Gwaltney, for unknown reasons, is believed to have been driving in the wrong direction when the wreck happened.The LPD Traffic Division is investigating and will release more information as it becomes available. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists