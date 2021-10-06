Kaley Patterson Dorsey has been named communications and marketing manager for the City of Lawton, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
Dorsey joined the city in March 2020 as multimedia specialist, where she assisted the Community Relations director with public affairs for the City of Lawton and produced video and graphic design content for various city departments. She served as interim communications and marketing manager before accepting the position. Dorsey will succeed former Community Relations Director Tiffany Martinez Vrska.
“It was an honor and privilege to serve the City of Lawton and learn under the leadership of Tiffany,” Dorsey said. “I look forward to continuing serving Lawton citizens, members of the press and various city departments in this new role.”
Dorsey graduated from Cameron University in May 2015 with a bachelor of arts in communication with a focus in public relations and a minor in journalism. Upon graduation, she was a staff writer for The Lawton Constitution, covering arts, religion and health in Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma. After two years, she joined the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce as the chamber’s communications manager. In 2018, she returned to Cameron University as the university’s graduate admissions counselor before accepting her position with the City of Lawton as multimedia specialist.
As a patron and advocate of local arts, Kaley is a member of the Lawton Community Theatre (LCT) Board of Directors and the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) Board of Directors. For LCT, she serves as the board’s vice president and Marketing Committee chair; for LPO, she serves as the board’s marketing director. Through these organizations, she has volunteered for Arts for All’s annual gala and festival. She currently serves on the Arts for All Gala Committee.
“Kaley’s service to the City of Lawton as multimedia specialist and interim communications marketing manager have shown her exceptional versatility within her expertise as a faceted communication professional,” Cleghorn said. “She has performed a seamless transition of communication aspects for the City of Lawton since taking the role as interim communications and marketing manager, and we are proud to have her continue in this position full-time.”