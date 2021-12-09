Ringing the bell for Salvation Army Red Kettle donations, Marsha Phillips is happy to volunteer her time to help others. With warm interaction with customers, she said she is “sharing love and the joy of the Lord.”
Anonymous donors have agreed to match the donations on two Saturdays for the Lawton and Duncan Red Kettles.
For every dollar received in the Red Kettles on Friday and Dec. 18, the amount will be doubled up to $12,500 each day, according to a press release from the The Salvation Army.
The funds received will support the programs offered by The Salvation Army which provides utility assistance, emergency shelter, food pantry, disaster services, Christmas assistance, Boys and Girls Club and more.
In addition to the traditional red kettles and the familiar ringing bell, The Salvation Army has placed QR codes on Red Kettle signs allowing shoppers to simply scan their phones to make digital donations. Shoppers will be directed to a donation page that accepts Apple, Google, Venmo and PayPal and other payment options.
“We are thrilled about the opportunity for our Lawton partners to double their impact these next two weekends and are thankful for the donors who made this possible. We’re hoping the ability to donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even more convenient,” said Capt. Jake Law of The Salvation Army in a press release. “As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days.”