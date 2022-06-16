OKLAHOMA CITY — Dobson Fiber has broken ground in Marlow for expansion of its fiber internet.
This is the 13th market Dobson has launched its residential fiber services.
“We have been serving Oklahomans since 1936 and are excited to bring the Marlow community the best fiber network and fastest residential speeds offered in the United States. We will be deploying a network that has been designed to offer up to 10 gigabits per second to the residents we serve here,” said Francisco Maella, CEO at Dobson Fiber. “Our commitment to launching innovative products and the latest technology is unwavering to the businesses and residents we serve.”
Construction of the network will be completed in geographic zones. Once each zone is nearing completion, residents will be notified when they can begin to sign up for service. Dobson’s website allows you to input your address and get notified if your address is on their fiber build-out plan at dobson.net, according to a press release.
Dobson Fiber serves nine other Oklahoma communities with their fiber fast internet network including Atoka, Duncan, Enid, Lawton, Newalla, Panama, Shady Point, Waurika and Weatherford.
Dobson Fiber owns and operates a 4,900+ mile regional fiber-optic network and provides high-speed internet and voice over internet telephone solutions to residential and business customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. Dobson Fiber is an Oklahoma-based and privately-owned telecommunications company. To learn more, visit dobson.net.