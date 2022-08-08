OKLAHOMA CITY — Scott Crow, who has been director of Oklahoma Department of Corrections since 2019, announced his retirement on Monday.
His last day as director will be Oct. 31.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 5:27 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY — Scott Crow, who has been director of Oklahoma Department of Corrections since 2019, announced his retirement on Monday.
His last day as director will be Oct. 31.
Crow is a former captain in the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and was assistant police chief for the Town of Cache.
Crow joined Oklahoma Department of Corrections in April 1996 following a successful career in law enforcement, with roles ranging from officer to leadership, according to a press release. In his 26 years with ODOC, Crow has served in several capacities, including Special Investigations Supervisor in the Office of the Inspector General, Inspector General, Administrator of Field Operations, and Chief of Operations.
As Chief of Operations, Crow was named Interim Director of ODOC in June 2019, following the departure of former Director Joe Allbaugh. In December 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Crow as the agency’s director.
“The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered," Crow said in a statement. "I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that. For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”
Director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is a governor-appointed position.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.