FREE READ — Giving out a big “I told ya so” can be cathartic at times, however this isn’t one of those moments. According to county health officials — the Delta variant is here.
Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5, briefed Comanche County commissioners Monday. She told them the Delta variant is definitely in Southwest Oklahoma and warned the numbers may be much higher than what is actually being reported due to a lack of testing.
The number of cases in Region 5, which includes Lawton, has seen a jump of about 80 percent over a week, Combs said. She said that is a significant increase. Compared to the same time last year, Comanche County cases are 12 times higher than June 21, 2020. By September, the county was seeing about 300 new cases per week.
“We definitely have the Delta variant, which we hear that all the time ‘we’ve got the Delta variant in Southwest Oklahoma,’” said Combs. “Part of the problem, and one of the things that we obviously need to recognize, is that we’re not seeing testing — people aren’t coming into the health department, or really to too many places, and getting tested — so our testing numbers aren’t necessarily increasing but the number of positive tests that we have coming back are certainly increasing. So, it’s hard to really compare that percent positivity simply because the number of tests that we have are so few. We can conclude that the number of cases that we’re seeing this certainly could be a lot higher than what we actually have reported.”
Combs told commissioners area hospitals are seeing an increase in hospitalizations and over 90 percent of those hospitalized were unvaccinated individuals while 99 percent of the deaths were of unvaccinated people.
In a few weeks, students across the area will be returning to the classroom. Combs said this is concerning because a large population of the unvaccinated includes 12-18 year olds. She said the more opportunity the virus has to spread, the greater the chance the virus will mutate. She said the new Delta variant is impacting the younger population harder, primarily because they are not vaccinated. She attributed the vaccine hesitancy to the drugs not being fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. All three vaccines are emergency use only. Social media misinformation also may play a part in keeping parents from vaccinating their children, she said.
“If we do anything, we have to learn from history, and we cannot repeat last year,” Combs said. “Vaccines are a game changer, but when you have a cohort of people, a population that’s still not vaccinated — and this virus is more transmissible, and it’s also targeting those that are affecting those individuals at a higher rate. We don’t want to see our younger population in the hospital on ventilators, so the more we can promote vaccines, the better off we’re going to be.”
Combs said the health department is anticipating an increase in cases when students return to classes. She said she is working with area superintendents to prevent outbreaks in schools while staying within the restrictions imposed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who signed legislation in May preventing schools from requiring students to wear masks or receive the vaccine to attend.
“I would encourage (parents) to get accurate information and not seek information from Facebook,” said Combs. “I completely get it; I’ve talked to a lot of parents, and I would ask them to get as educated as they possibly can. It’s not just about the individual, it’s about protecting the community.”
The most accurate information can be found on the vaccine manufacturers’ websites, the CDC and state department of health websites, Combs said.