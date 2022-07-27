DUNCAN — Fort Sill has identified the soldier found dead Monday at a Duncan residence.
Investigators are awaiting word from the State Medical Examiner about the cause of death.
Sgt. 1st Class Laura Mota, a 33-year-old drill sergeant with the 434th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, was found dead at the off-post residence in Duncan Monday afternoon, according to the Duncan Police Department.
Mota was on an authorized pass when her mother called the unit after being unable to get in contact with the soldier, according to a statement from Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellent public information office. Two fellow cadre members visited the home and found her unresponsive. They immediately contact authorities. Mota was pronounced dead by Duncan Emergency Management Services at 3:07 p.m.
The Duncan Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division are working together on the investigation.
Duncan Police Chief Dan Ford told The Constitution his lead investigator on the case will be traveling to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City on Thursday to discuss the autopsy findings.
“It’s going to be a waiting game on them,” he said. “They want to take another look at it. We’re waiting on them to tell us and then we’ll know.”
Col. Michael Stewart, Mota’s brigade commander, said the 434th Field Artillery Brigade mourns the loss of a valued teammate.
“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to Sgt. 1st Class Mota’s family during this trying time. The ‘Destroyer Brigade’ team will remember fondly the impact she had on our lives and on the Army as a whole in the service of her country. She will be missed.”