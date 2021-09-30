A legacy of giving runs through Jessica Gullifer’s veins, quite literally.
Sarah Glass, Gullifer’s aunt, and Josene Vaughan, her mother, were longtime blood donors. Between them, the pair donated 75 units of blood in their lifetime.
“My mother had complications during a C-section and ended up needing a blood transfusion,” Gullifer said. “She could have died. After that she was inspired to start donating blood.”
Gullifer’s aunt and mother began donating blood together as a way to bond and help their small community in Northeast Oklahoma.
“They would go to Tulsa a lot to donate, which was about an hour away from us there,” Gullifer said. “They both had O-negative blood. They liked saving lives. Unfortunately, they both ended up passing away from COVID.”
Gullifer, whose husband is stationed at Fort Sill, reached out to the Oklahoma Blood Institute about making a donation in her family’s name.
“My grandmother is from the Yakama tribe in Washington and around the one-year anniversary of the loved one’s death, they do something big in honor of their memory. So we decided to have a fundraiser for my mom and aunt,” Gullifer said.
The family came together and held a fundraiser in Kansas, Oklahoma, Gullifer’s hometown. The original plan was to sell Indian tacos and raffle tickets for homemade items over a four-hour span, according to Gullifer. The food sold out in under two hours, raising nearly $1,300.
“My community is really small but also really tight-knit,” Gullifer said. “We had a really big turnout. A lot of people came out and supported them.”
The money was donated to the Oklahoma Blood Institute in Lawton. Christi Chambers, the executive director, accepted the donation on Wednesday
“We are all connected here, so this money will go out to the Oklahoma Blood Institute system-wide,” Chambers said.
Beyond the monetary donation, Gullifer is carrying on her family’s legacy through her own blood donations. While she is not O-negative like her aunt and mother, she plans to continue their tradition for as long as she can. She has already donated once to the institute and is scheduled to donate again soon.
When Chambers asked Gullifer if she hopes to catch up to her aunt and mother’s record of 75 units, she smiled.
“It will take me a while, but hopefully I can get there.”
The Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.