OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, won passage of legislation that would require consumer consent before personal data collected could be shared by major technology companies operating in the state.
House Bill 1030 re-creates the Oklahoma Computer Data Privacy Act. It passed the House on a vote of 84-11.
West has run a version of this legislation the last two years. His previous bills passed the House by a large majority but failed to get a hearing in the state Senate.
West pointed to a National Security Commission’s 700-plus page report that explains how adversaries to the United States are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to enhance disinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks that identify and target American citizens. Big tech companies, meanwhile, are profiting off of the sale of such information in a way that is meant to manipulate and coerce behavior, according to a press release.
Among other things, HB 1030 would require businesses operating in the state that collect consumers’ personal information to fully disclose the information collected and how it is being used or sold in a clear and conspicuous place and allow consumers to opt in or opt out.
The law would apply to businesses with an annual gross revenue of more than $15 million or that share for commercial purposes the personal information of 50,000 or more consumers or that derive 25 percent or more of its annual revenue from selling consumers’ personal information.
HB 1030 moves to the Senate where it is authored by Brent Howard, R-Altus.