A portion of the boat ramp at Robinson’s Landing on Lake Lawtonka is closed for repair, after being damaged.
City of Lawton officials said only one boat may use the ramp at one time, and larger boats and boathouses are restricted from using the ramp until repairs can be made. Due to the difficulty assessing all the repairs needed on the damaged portion of the ramp, it may be several weeks before the structure is returned to full use, city officials said.
Officials said that the full boat ramp at Schoolhouse Slough, located on the east side of Lake Lawtonka, is open and may be used.