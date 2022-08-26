District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said Friday that Lawton City Charter will prevail in declaring George Gill the winner of Tuesday's Ward 4 City Council race.
Officials have been discussing the matter after the death early Wednesday of Barbara Curry, who was to have proceeded to a runoff election with Gill in November.
Lawton City Charter specifies that if one of the two candidates for office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected to that office. Although state law is different — candidates must receive 50 percent plus one to win without a runoff — Cabelka said the law is clear "that the municipal charter will supersede and is superior to state statute when dealing with issues such as a city council race.
"Therefore, I have advised the Comanche County Election Board that once the election results are certified, George Gill would be the Council member-elect for Ward 4 and there is no reason to put Mr. Gills’ name on the November ballot," Cabelka said in a statement.
Today is the final day to file protests from Tuesday's elections. Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said no challenges had been filed, as of noon, and Gill would be certified as the Ward 4 winner at day's end, if no protests are filed by 5 p.m.