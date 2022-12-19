Jay Snider

Jay Snider, of Cyril, has been appointed to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate.

 Courtesy photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jay Snider of Cyril has been appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate.

Snider is an award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist who has appeared at national and regional events. He is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.

