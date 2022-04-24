Cameron University’s English program has announced the winners of the first CU Write Essay Content, which is funded by the John C. Paynter Endowed Lectureship in Communications.
The content is designed to recognize and award outstanding examples of each major assignment in the English composition course curriculum sequence. Winning essays will be included as examples for students in the new OER textbook for English Composition, “CU Write,” according to a press release.
Contest submissions were judged by a panel of six faculty members. No judge knew the names of the students whose work they evaluated, nor was any judge assigned to evaluate work written in their own courses.
In the Narrative Essay category, first place was awarded to Michael Clark, Loco, for “The Cantankerously Cruel and Contemporaneously Crude Cameron Catastrophe.” Judges liked how this essay “told a tight, focused narrative with a distinctive voice” and noted how humor “takes an extra level of skill. The vocabulary, wit, timing, and precision had me over the top roaring!” calling this narrative “hysterical!”
Tdohasan Sunray, Medicine Park, placed second for “A Place Like Pelham,” which judges called “poignant and powerful, a close contender for first.”
Angie Daniela Briceno, Lawton, received first place in the Critical Thinking Essay category for “The American Contradiction.” Judges were “really impressed with the quality of work for a Comp I class” and said that “the analysis portion in this essay is phenomenal.”
Second place went to Grace McMullen, Elgin, for “Critical Analysis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
In the category of Controversy Analysis, Lauren Buben, Duncan, earned first place for “Sex Education in Schools.” Judges called this paper “phenomenal overall” and “insightful,” crediting how well the author integrated and documented sources.
Zanden Dyke, Walters, earned second place for “Compulsory Military Service in the United States.”
The annotated bibliography covering the “American Dream” prepared by Emma Englefield, New Braunfels, Texas, received first place. Judges noted that this Annotated Bibliography was “extremely well organized” and “so thorough” and that the writing “just flowed so well.”
Second place was awarded to Scotlyn Koehler, Elgin, for an annotated bibliography about serial killers.
In the category of Research-Supported Argument, first place was awarded to Aubrey Hewitt, Marlow, for “Paper or Plastic? Neither.” Judges called this argument “terrific!” and credited its “mature writing skill” and exemplary demonstration of integrating evidence from research sources.
Sarah Nicole Bashaw, Lawton, earned second place for “Teaching the Next Generation.”
Lawton’s Skylar Ramsey’s Comp II Reflection, “Remix Reflection,” earned first place. Judges remarked that “This reflection was AMAZING! … the student was truly able to reflect and challenge their own thinking” and that “this is the type of example I’d like to be able to show my students.”