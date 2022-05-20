OKLAHOMA CITY — Cameron University and Western Oklahoma State University may receive funds to address the health care worker shortage in the state.
The Oklahoma Senate has approved Senate Bill 1458, which would use $55 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to establish grant programs to help 21 state colleges, universities, and technology centers to address the state's nursing shortage, according to a press release.
Cameron University may receive $110,000 and Western Oklahoma State University in Altus may receive $300,000 if the measure passes the House.
Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, is the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding’s working group on Health and Human Services and presented the measure to the full Senate on Thursday.
“Last year, we held a public meeting to look at the impact of the pandemic on Oklahoma, and one of the things we learned about was the shortage of nurses at all levels, in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living centers and other facilities,” Haste said. “Starting this fall, these grants will help 21 institutions to expand their nursing programs, enabling us to better meet this crucial need in our state.”
"It's absolutely critical we get more nurses into our health care facilities to help improve care and outcomes for Oklahomans," Echols said. "The dollars provided by this legislation will ensure more nurses are trained and ready to help address our current shortage."